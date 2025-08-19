China-Bulgaria art exhibition opens in Sofia

Xinhua) 09:27, August 19, 2025

SOFIA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A joint exhibition featuring works by Chinese and Bulgarian artists opened here on Monday, highlighting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The six-day event presents more than 60 pieces, ranging from Chinese ink paintings, woodcarvings, embroidery, lacquer painting, tie-dye, batik, and digital art, to Bulgarian works inspired by traditional textiles, felt, and contemporary interpretations of local heritage.

Organizers said the exhibition aims to foster dialogue through art, expand cultural cooperation, and promote openness and creativity in the spirit of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"This exhibition not only offers an artistic dialogue between young creators from Shanghai and Bulgaria, but also reflects the cultural integration of the two countries," said Deng Xiaoxian, vice president and secretary-general of the Shanghai International Culture Association.

Zahari Zahariev, chairman of Bulgaria's National Association for the Belt and Road, emphasized the importance of the event, noting the role of Bulgarian creative unions in strengthening cultural ties with China.

Among the participants was 15-year-old Gabriela Georgieva, who showcased two watercolor paintings. "This participation is extremely important for me, and I am grateful for the opportunity," she said.

The exhibition is co-organized by the China-Europe Association for Culture, Education, Sports and Investment and the Union of Bulgarian Artists, with support from the Shanghai International Cultural Exchange Association and other partners.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)