Friends via brush: Chinese, foreign artists co-paint landscapes

One draws a line, another a stroke—Chinese and foreign artists have joined together in creating a landscape painting during the "Silk Road: Artists' Rendezvous" cultural exchange program in northwest China's Gansu Province. Amid green fields and open skies, their shared vision and friendship transcend borders.

At this moment, the warmth of cultural exchange is clearly tangible.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)