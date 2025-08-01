Home>>
Trending in China | Art of Chaozhou gold lacquer painting
(People's Daily App) 14:47, August 01, 2025
Chaozhou gold lacquer painting is a traditional craft from Guangdong, where artisans apply gold foil and lacquer to create intricate designs on wood or walls. This art form is celebrated for its vibrant colors and exquisite techniques, representing the unique cultural style of southern China.
(Compiled by Kang Yutong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
