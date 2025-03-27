Dafen village: The journey from imitation to authentic artistry

(People's Daily App) 14:53, March 27, 2025

Dafen village, once known for mass-producing replicas of famous artworks, has transformed into a vibrant center of original artistry. Shifting from imitation to innovation, artists create unique pieces highlighting their exceptional skills. Join People's Daily reporter Zou Yun as she explores how this small village transformed from replication to originality, becoming a hub for creative expression.

