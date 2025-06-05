Train glides through ink-wash world

(People's Daily App) 11:29, June 05, 2025

A high-speed train passes through tea plantations in Ya'an, Sichuan Province, along the Sichuan-Xizang Railway in a video filmed in May. The train moves through mist-covered hills and cultivated fields in a scene reminiscent of traditional Chinese ink-wash paintings. Sichuan is one of China's oldest tea-producing regions. Mengding Mountain, located in Ya'an, is especially well known for its long history of tea cultivation.

