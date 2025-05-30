Tourist train launches buffet service for older travelers

Tourist trains tailored for older travelers are gaining popularity in China as the country's "silver economy" continues to grow.

Recently, several trains have departed from Shenyang, Dalian and Changchun cities in northeast China to popular destinations such as northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Photo shows a buffet aboard a tourist train for older travelers in China. (Photo courtesy of China Railway)

China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has introduced a buffet dining service on tourist trains for older passengers, allowing travelers to select their own dishes to better accommodate varied dietary needs and preferences.

The buffet offers a range of dishes and has received positive feedback since its launch. Meals are served over a two-hour period, with breakfast priced at 20 yuan ($2.79) per person and lunch and dinner at 30 yuan each.

Chefs rotate the menu daily, ensuring unique, freshly prepared options with an emphasis on authentic flavors and balanced nutrition.

The buffet features a variety of regional specialties, including popular dishes such as sweet and sour pork, fried pork in scoop (known as Guobaorou), boiled spicy fish fillet, and Kung Pao chicken.

Combo photo shows various dishes offered at a buffet aboard a tourist train for older travelers in China. (Photo courtesy of China Railway)

The buffet caters to all passengers, whether they prefer meat, follow a vegetarian diet or have specific cultural dietary needs. To support the health of senior travelers, meals are prepared with less sugar, oil and salt, making them lighter and easier to digest.

"As I've gotten older, I've worried about eating while traveling because of my teeth," said Mr. Liu from Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning province. "But the buffet on the train is very considerate, with plenty of steamed dishes and soft, tender meat. Now I can travel by train without worrying about meals."

