China's first 1,000-kW battery-powered locomotives rolled out in Dalian

Xinhua) 08:48, April 22, 2025

DALIAN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's first batch of 1,000-kilowatt battery-powered locomotives officially rolled off the production line at CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd. on Monday in Dalian, a port city in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Equipped with high-capacity lithium iron phosphate batteries, the first batch of 10 locomotives will be used for transportation at steel enterprises.

Featuring liquid-cooled, fast-charging technology, the locomotives support ultra-high-power charging of up to 680 kilowatts, achieving a full charge in just 70 minutes.

The liquid-cooled charging pile system ensures efficient, stable charging by enabling rapid heat dissipation.

CRRC Dalian is an affiliated company under CRRC Corporation, China's top train manufacturer and the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment.

