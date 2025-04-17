Home>>
Beijing-Moscow freight train heads for Russia
(Ecns.cn) 16:00, April 17, 2025
A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waits for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The Beijing-Moscow freight train will run about 9,000 kilometers in 16 days.
(Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Containers are loaded on a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia at a logistics center in Beijing, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
(Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
