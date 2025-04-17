We Are China

Beijing-Moscow freight train heads for Russia

Ecns.cn) 16:00, April 17, 2025

A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waits for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The Beijing-Moscow freight train will run about 9,000 kilometers in 16 days.

A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waits for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Containers are loaded on a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia at a logistics center in Beijing, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waits for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)