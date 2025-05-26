China-Vietnam passenger train resumes after five years

Xinhua) 08:42, May 26, 2025

NANNING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Train T8701 left Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Hanoi, Vietnam at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, marking the resumption of China-Vietnam international passenger rail service after a five-year suspension.

The Nanning-Hanoi international train runs daily, leaving Nanning at 6:05 p.m. and arriving in Hanoi at 6:30 a.m. the next day. The return train departs from Hanoi at 10:20 p.m. and arrives in Nanning at 10:06 a.m. the following day.

Tickets for this train are currently sold offline only. Passengers can buy tickets with a passport at railway stations in Guilin, Nanning, Chongzuo and Pingxiang. Travelers must obtain a paper visa or prepare visa-free documents in advance and complete customs procedures at border stations.

