China-Vietnam cross-border passenger train to resume operations, deepening bilateral connectivity

Global Times) 09:13, May 23, 2025

China and Vietnam will resume the cross-border passenger train service between Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Gia Lam Station in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 25, local railway authorities told the Global Times on Thursday. The move is expected to enhance bilateral connectivity and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

International passenger trains T8701/MR2 and T8702/MR1 will be reinstated on May 25, according to China Railway Nanning Group Co. Tickets went on sale at 6 pm on Thursday. Passengers can purchase tickets at the ticket windows of stations such as Guilin North, Nanning, Chongzuo and Pingxiang with their passports. They are advised to obtain visas in advance before boarding or prepare visa-free materials, according to local authorities.

The resumption of train services is anticipated to facilitate personnel exchanges, economic cooperation and cultural interactions between the two countries. It is also expected to deepen the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, local media outlets reported.

The re-opening of the railway service was welcomed by Chinese netizens,

one of whom said, "Now we can take the train to Vietnam to enjoy some Vietnamese pho!"

Passenger services between the two countries were suspended in early February 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On May 13, local authorities from both countries reached an agreement to restart the cross-border trains from May 25, the Saigon Times reported.

On January 1, 2009, the T8701/MR2 and MR1/T8702 international passenger trains began operation. They have provided great convenience for cross-border tourism, study, and business activities, contributing to regional economic development and cultural exchanges.

Over the years, China and Vietnam have strengthened economic and trade relations.

Marking another significant enhancement in facilitating international road transport between China and Vietnam, the two sides launched a new international road freight route on May 14. This marks the first time Chinese cargo vehicles entered Vietnam's interior areas under the Greater Mekong Subregion Cross-Border Transport Facilitating Agreement, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

