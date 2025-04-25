China, Vietnam coast guards complete joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

Xinhua) 13:45, April 25, 2025

HAIKOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards have completed their first joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf for 2025, the 29th joint patrol conducted by the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies since 2006, an official statement said Friday.

The three-day joint patrol wrapped up on Thursday, during which Chinese and Vietnamese coast guard ships observed and inspected fishing boats from both countries while patrolling along planned routes in the waters.

