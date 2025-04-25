Home>>
China, Vietnam coast guards complete joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
(Xinhua) 13:45, April 25, 2025
HAIKOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards have completed their first joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf for 2025, the 29th joint patrol conducted by the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies since 2006, an official statement said Friday.
The three-day joint patrol wrapped up on Thursday, during which Chinese and Vietnamese coast guard ships observed and inspected fishing boats from both countries while patrolling along planned routes in the waters.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor meets vice president, secretary general of VFF
- China, Vietnam coast guards conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
- China and Vietnam unveil rail partnership, aiming to link Southeast Asia
- Keywords highlight China-Vietnam ties at friendship meeting
- China willing to elevate military relations with Vietnam to new level: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.