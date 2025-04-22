Home>>
China, Vietnam coast guards conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
(Xinhua) 09:42, April 22, 2025
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Coast guards of China and Vietnam on Monday launched their first joint patrol of 2025 in the Beibu Gulf, according to an official statement from the China Coast Guard (CCG).
CCG vessels Yongxing and Xisha joined Vietnamese coast guard ships 8004 and 8003 to form a joint fleet for the patrol.
During the operation, the two sides will conduct law enforcement inspections of fishing vessels from both countries operating in the waters of the Beibu Gulf, work to regulate maritime fishing activities, respond effectively to emergencies at sea, and jointly safeguard maritime stability.
