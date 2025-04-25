China's top political advisor meets vice president, secretary general of VFF

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, vice president and secretary general of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, made a state visit to Vietnam this month, outlining a grand new blueprint for the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to earnestly implement the outcomes of the state visit and solidly advance the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he added.

The CPPCC National Committee stands ready to work with the VFF Central Committee to make further contributions to promoting the China-Vietnam friendship and to enhancing exchanges between the two peoples, Wang said.

Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, said that Xi's state visit to Vietnam is of historic significance and will surely lead to greater development in bilateral relations.

The VFF Central Committee is willing to take advantage of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and China to strengthen exchange and mutual learning with the CPPCC National Committee, and play a positive role in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future between the two countries, she said.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central Committee, meets with Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, vice president and secretary general of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

