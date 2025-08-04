Chinese fine brushwork painting exhibition opens in Bahrain

Bahrain's Minister of Tourism, Fatima Al Sairafi (C, front), Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain Ni Ruchi (R, front) and Chinese artist Su Xiaofeng (L, front) view paintings at a Chinese fine brushwork painting exhibition in Manama, Bahrain, on Aug. 3, 2025. A Chinese fine brushwork painting exhibition opened on Sunday at the Bahrain Art Centre in Manama, Bahrain, showcasing nearly 50 flower-and-bird artworks by Chinese artist Su Xiaofeng. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

MANAMA, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese fine brushwork painting exhibition opened on Sunday at the Bahrain Art Centre in Manama, Bahrain, showcasing nearly 50 flower-and-bird artworks by Chinese artist Su Xiaofeng.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bahrain, the exhibition runs through Aug. 17 and is open to the public free of charge. Alongside the paintings, visitors can also explore an experience exhibition on China Oud -- a traditional aromatic resin used in incense and perfumery.

At the opening ceremony, Su Xiaofeng expressed his hope that the exhibition would deepen understanding and friendship between the peoples of China, Bahrain, and other nations through the shared language of culture and art.

Chinese Ambassador to Bahrain Ni Ruchi said the debut of Chinese fine brushwork opens a window for the Bahraini public to know about traditional Chinese art.

Bahrain's Minister of Tourism, Fatima Al Sairafi, who attended the opening and toured the exhibition, described the event as "a very special occasion to celebrate the art of our two nations."

She expressed hope that this event would serve as an opportunity to further promote cultural and tourism exchanges between Bahrain and China, and enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

