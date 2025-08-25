From imagination to reality: An indescribable connection between a Romanian artist's creative style and China's landscapes
During the "Silk Road: Artists' Rendezvous" event, Andrea Nagy, a Romanian artist, was deeply captivated by Chinese landscapes. From the Pingshanhu Grand Canyon to the Colorful Danxia Landform in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, she repeatedly found in these magnificent vistas qualities that resonate with her own artistic style.
She couldn' t help but exclaim, "My works have always stemmed from imagination, I never thought I'd find real-life prototypes for my creations here in China."
This connection may elude scientific explanation, but art—the universal language of the world—has perfectly articulated it.
