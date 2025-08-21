Charm of the Silk Road: African artist moved by colors and spirit at Yulin Grottoes in Gansu, NW China

Upon first arriving at the Yulin Grottoes in northwest China's Gansu Province, African artist Kalama was deeply moved by the exquisite artistic creations and brilliant color techniques of ancient Chinese craftsmen. He admitted that this feeling was much like stumbling unexpectedly into a realm of spiritual connection while on a journey of seeking and understanding oneself.

The guide noted that the murals are filled with traces of blended Eastern and Western techniques, easily discernible with a close look.

For Kalama, the Silk Road has never been merely a route for transporting goods between the East and West, but rather a window for knowledge sharing between civilizations.

Then, how to continue this sharing? Kalama smiled and said, "Perhaps just as we're doing now—retracing this road."

