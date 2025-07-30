Home>>
From camel bells to melodies: Summer in Dunhuang offers magical experiences
(People's Daily Online) 13:40, July 30, 2025
|Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Xi Juanjuan)
During the summer season, the rolling dunes of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, shimmer with enchanting brilliance under the sunset. The crystal-clear Crescent Spring nestles like an emerald jewel among the undulating sands, creating a breathtaking desert oasis.
Visitors explore this boundless sea of sand on camelback, immersing themselves in the authentic charm of the desert. As twilight descends and lights illuminate Mingsha Mountain, the highly anticipated "starlight concert" begins, where tourists join together in song, experiencing the romantic fusion of desert and music.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dunhuang event highlights cross-Strait collaboration to promote Chinese heritage
- German sinologist amazed by splendid Dunhuang culture
- Ancient Silk Road hub inspires global dialogue
- 4th Dialogue on Exchanges, Mutual Learning among Civilizations held in Dunhuang
- Dunhuang in China's Gansu embraces new development
- Dunhuang Art Exhibition tours New Zealand
- Dunhuang Art Festival held in Wellington, New Zealand
- Snow scenery of Mingsha Mountain, Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang
- Stay committed to promoting Chinese culture worldwide
- China Post releases designs of special stamps marking Year of the Snake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.