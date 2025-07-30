From camel bells to melodies: Summer in Dunhuang offers magical experiences

People's Daily Online) 13:40, July 30, 2025

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Xi Juanjuan)

During the summer season, the rolling dunes of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, shimmer with enchanting brilliance under the sunset. The crystal-clear Crescent Spring nestles like an emerald jewel among the undulating sands, creating a breathtaking desert oasis.

Visitors explore this boundless sea of sand on camelback, immersing themselves in the authentic charm of the desert. As twilight descends and lights illuminate Mingsha Mountain, the highly anticipated "starlight concert" begins, where tourists join together in song, experiencing the romantic fusion of desert and music.

