Dunhuang event highlights cross-Strait collaboration to promote Chinese heritage

Xinhua) 13:25, June 27, 2025

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, addresses an event in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

LANZHOU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- An event urging joint efforts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to promote Chinese heritage was held on Thursday in Dunhuang, Gansu Province.

The event, held at the Dunhuang Academy, saw about 180 participants, including scholars, researchers and students from both sides of the Strait, gather to celebrate and strengthen cultural ties.

Addressing the event, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, emphasized the importance of both sides of the Strait standing united in promoting Chinese culture.

Calling on compatriots on both sides to carry forward Chinese cultural heritage and strengthen confidence in Chinese culture, he stressed the importance of adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and of firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" and external interference.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the deep cultural connections between the people on both sides.

Noting that Chinese culture, with its long and profound history, is an invaluable asset and represents an unbreakable bond between the two sides of the Strait, Ma emphasized the need for joint efforts to pass down this cultural legacy and ensure its global impact.

Youth representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait also shared their perspectives, saying that the cultural ties between the two sides will remain strong and unbroken, no matter the challenges that arise.

The event was co-hosted by the Dunhuang Academy and the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, addresses an event in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Fan Jinshi, the honorary president of Dunhuang Academy, gives a keynote speech at an event in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Participants attend an event in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Ma Ying-jeou leads a group of young people from Taiwan to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Young people from Taiwan visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

