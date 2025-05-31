4th Dialogue on Exchanges, Mutual Learning among Civilizations held in Dunhuang

Xinhua) 15:58, May 31, 2025

Actors give a performance on the theme of Dunhuang culture at the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. The fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations kicked off here on Friday. About 400 people attended the meeting, including political leaders, scholars, and heads of international organizations and non-governmental organizations from multiple countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Actors give a performance on the theme of Dunhuang culture at the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

China's former Winter Olympic champion Yang Yang (C) and guests give a themed demonstration at the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

Fan Jinshi, the honorary president of Dunhuang Academy, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

China's Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Shengjie gives a themed demonstration at the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

Guests from home and abroad give a themed demonstration at the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Guests visit an exhibition themed on the Dunhuang cultural after the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

A woman arranges Dunhuang cultural theme exhibits after the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

A guest experiences Dunhuang culture after the opening ceremony of the fourth Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

