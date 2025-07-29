N China's Tianjin upgrades nightscape lighting for upcoming SCO Summit

People's Daily Online) 15:33, July 29, 2025

The landmark Jiefang Bridge and skyscrapers add radiance and beauty to each other along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

In preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit scheduled to take place in north China's Tianjin Municipality this autumn, Tianjin has given its iconic Haihe River area a radiant nighttime makeover.

Focusing on the visual appeal of the core stretch of Tianjin's "mother river," the city has enhanced its nightscape lighting to create a captivating urban atmosphere to welcome international gusts.

The city-wide lighting upgrades cover 216 buildings, 13 bridges, 8.2 kilometers of riverbank, and seven piers.

Using smart control technologies, the city has made sure its nightscape lighting system enables dynamic changes in color and brightness, enriching the riverside view with greater depth and vibrancy. The result is a spectacular "reception area" that showcases Tianjin's hospitality and modern elegance after dark.

Tourists stroll across the landmark Jiefang Bridge in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Photo shows a night view of the Tianjin Century Clock, a large, iconic, all-metal clock sculpture located on the north bank of the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Sightseeing boats pass by Jinwan Square in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Tourists enjoy the night view of the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Visitors enjoy a riverside walk along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

The "Tianjin Eye" ferris wheel in north China's Tianjin Municipality lights up the night. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

