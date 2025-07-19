Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum opens to public

Xinhua) 16:27, July 19, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.

The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China, July 18, 2025. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.

The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China, July 18, 2025. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.

The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China, July 18, 2025. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.

The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)