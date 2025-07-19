Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum opens to public
A drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.
The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People visit the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China, July 18, 2025. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.
The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People visit the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China, July 18, 2025. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.
The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People visit the Tianjin branch of Meet You Museum in Tianjin, north of China, July 18, 2025. A branch of the Meet You Museum officially opened a few days ago at a historical and cultural block in Heping District of Tianjin.
The block comprised of businesses, civil infrastructures and parking lots has been deteriorated after 15 years of service. The establishment of this museum branch injected new impetus into the transformation and upgrading of the block, which is also part of the urban renewal effort of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tianjin builds cluster of talent apartments to attract young talents
- Tourists enjoy leisure time at Wudadao historical urban area in N China's Tianjin
- View of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block
- 2025 SCO Digital Economy Forum held in China's Tianjin
- Danish pharmaceutical giant invests heavily in expansion of its facility in China's Tianjin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.