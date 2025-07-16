China's Tianjin builds cluster of talent apartments to attract young talents

Xinhua) 16:52, July 16, 2025

People walk out of an apartment building for talents in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 2, 2025.

Hedong District of Tianjin has built a cluster of talent apartments to attract and retain well-educated young people badly needed for local development.

With a municipal-level apartment building at the core, the cluster has orchestrated multiple hotels to provide more than 730 units, 93 percent of them already occupied.

Qualified applicants can enjoy preferential rents and free-of-charge services such as room switching, breakfasts, and laundry. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo shows a view of the shared laundry room at an apartment building for talents in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

A young man who has just checked in is about to enter his room at an apartment building for talents in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

A woman reads at the public space of an apartment building for talents in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

A woman checks in at an apartment building for talents in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

A man exercises in the shared gym of an apartment building for talents in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

A man reads at a talent apartment in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

A staff member introduces a 24-hour locker for laundry service at a talent apartment in Hedong District of north China's Tianjin, July 15, 2025.

