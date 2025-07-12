2025 SCO Digital Economy Forum held in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 11:58, July 12, 2025

Guests visit the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Guests visit the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A guest operates a robot during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guests visit the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guests and exhibitors communicate at the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Guests attend a cooperation project signing ceremony during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

