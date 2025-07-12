2025 SCO Digital Economy Forum held in China's Tianjin
Guests visit the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Guests visit the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A guest operates a robot during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Guests visit the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Guests and exhibitors communicate at the interactive experience zone during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Guests attend a cooperation project signing ceremony during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum in north China's Tianjin, July 11, 2025. Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum was held here Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- PD Talk | Kazakh expert praises China's achievements in boosting regional connectivity and reducing poverty
- SCO Global Mayors Dialogue gleans insights to urban development
- Deputy Secretary-General Janesh Kane highlights SCO's enduring impact
- SCO establishes first standardization cooperation mechanism at Qingdao conference
- SCO countries applaud China's city governance innovations
- Danish pharmaceutical giant invests heavily in expansion of its facility in China's Tianjin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.