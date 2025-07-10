SCO countries applaud China's city governance innovations

Xinhua) 09:42, July 10, 2025

TIANJIN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Against the backdrop of cities' growing influence as political, economic and cultural hubs, representatives from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states convened this week in north China's Tianjin to explore green, smart and resilient urban governance.

"Cities in SCO countries are not only economic and cultural hubs, but also the very places where the future's daily agendas are shaped," said Aibek Dzhunushaliev, mayor of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, during the event of Global Mayors Dialogue: SCO Summit Cities, which concluded Wednesday.

Modern urban governance in China has grown more refined and intelligent, delivering public services that are both convenient and efficient. In Tajikistan, more than 20 smart-city projects, including Dushanbe, have drawn on Chinese models in areas such as the construction of digital infrastructure, said Parvina Mukhamadalievna Nematova, an expert with the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan has also worked closely with other cities of SCO member states, advancing regional innovation and technology exchange, said Nematova.

As one of China's leading innovative and open cities, Tianjin is actively advancing digital and "smart" solutions to support sustainable development and green transformation, she added. "SCO members can benefit greatly from Tianjin's experience in digital management, sustainable transport, etc."

Amid the technological transformation driven by robotics, digitization and artificial intelligence, some cities can serve as living laboratories of best practices, open to and benefiting all SCO members, said Rashid Alimov, former secretary-general of SCO.

Energy transition has emerged as a key focus for multilateral urban cooperation. Tianjin Port's pioneering intelligent zero-carbon terminal, for example, operates on power generated from wind turbines and distributed solar panels. "This model of intelligent, green logistics offers a template for other ports," said Feng Miao, operations manager of Tianjin Port Second Container Terminal Co., Ltd.

"I believe China is on track to be the first country to meet its climate and net-zero commitments," said Igor Khodachek, with the European University at St. Petersburg. "Tianjin Port's zero-carbon pilot is a case in point."

As 2025 has been designated the "SCO Year of Sustainable Development," participants pledged to deepen exchanges in urban planning, infrastructure, ecological protection and social governance. They also agreed to pursue policy alignment, mutual recognition of standards and joint financing mechanisms.

Tackling shared challenges, from climate change to poverty eradication, SCO cities can join hands to complement each other's advantages and make a greater contribution, said Nikita Lomagin with the European University at St. Petersburg.

