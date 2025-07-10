SCO establishes first standardization cooperation mechanism at Qingdao conference

Xinhua) 09:43, July 10, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has established its first standardization cooperation mechanism, providing an institutional framework for standards cooperation among member states, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said Wednesday.

The new mechanism is expected to play a significant role in facilitating economic and trade exchanges among SCO member states and boosting the organization's international influence.

The landmark development came as the inaugural SCO standardization cooperation conference was held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Tuesday.

Jointly initiated by the SAMR and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Russian Federation, the conference adopted the Qingdao initiative on strengthening standardization cooperation among standardization institutions of SCO members.

Discussions at the conference centered on strengthening cooperation in key areas, building a standardization information platform, and enhancing standardization capacity building.

The convening of this conference will promote efforts to establish working groups for technical standard cooperation in key fields. It is also expected to encourage member states to carry out standards cooperation in key areas such as artificial intelligence and low-altitude economy, and facilitate the alignment of standards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)