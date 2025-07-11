PD Talk | Kazakh expert praises China's achievements in boosting regional connectivity and reducing poverty

(People's Daily App) 13:53, July 11, 2025

According to Gulnar Shaimergenova, Director of the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan, during China's rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the country is creating platforms for experts from SCO countries to discuss critical issues, such as regional interconnectivity and poverty reduction. As one of the translators of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China into Kazakh, Shaimergenova highlighted China's poverty eradication efforts as an inspiring model for improving the lives of ordinary people in a recent interview with the People's Daily in Tianjin.

(Produced by He Jieqiong, Di Jingyuan, Lu Dong, Liang Peiyu and Chu Chu; Interns Chen Xuanyu, Liu Yixuan, Zhang Yueran and Yang Yiyang also contributed to the video)

