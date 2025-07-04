SCO countries strengthen push for green growth

Xinhua) 15:04, July 04, 2025

TIANJIN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Strolling through the streets of Tianjin, a bustling port city in north China, Viktor Galanov, deputy minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus, was visibly impressed by its cleanliness, scenic charm and vibrant atmosphere.

Tianjin's development is remarkable, demonstrating the harmony between ecology and urban life, Galanov said, noting that these qualities also reflect China's significant efforts in preserving urban ecosystems.

He was in Tianjin to attend the 6th Meeting of Environmental Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, held on Thursday.

Centered on the theme of cooperation for green, sustainable and low-emission development among SCO member states, the meeting brought together representatives to discuss ecological collaboration and strategies for sustainable growth.

Attendees signed the Joint Statement of the 6th Meeting of Environmental Ministers of SCO Member States and adopted the Initiative of SCO Member States on Strengthening Cooperation for Sustainable Development. These documents commit SCO members to sharing environmental expertise and practices to advance sustainable development.

Shri Janesh Kain, deputy secretary-general of the SCO Secretariat, emphasized that the two agreements would bolster cooperation among member states, which will not only help address shared environmental challenges but also positively impact global green development.

As sustainable development gains global momentum, China has become an active contributor to the cause. From large-scale afforestation and innovative desertification control to enhanced water-quality monitoring and the adoption of clean technologies, China's ecological efforts have not only improved its own environment but also provided valuable solutions for the world.

Despite being one of the countries most severely affected by desertification, China has pioneered comprehensive greening initiatives. Innovative techniques such as photovoltaic desert control have rehabilitated 53 percent of its treatable desertified land.

"Our delegation recently visited Ningxia and other regions to study China's afforestation and desertification control methods," said Mansur Oshurbayev, vice minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

He added that China's expertise in water monitoring, wastewater management, clean technology, biodiversity conservation, and waste treatment is equally valuable. "We look forward to collaborating with China on urban ecology, digital environmental monitoring, and attracting investments and technologies."

Under the SCO framework, ecological cooperation between China and other member states continues to deepen.

Aziz Abdukhakimov, the minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, highlighted his country's partnership with China in combating desertification. The two nations plan to establish a regional center focused on desertification control in Central Asia and have signed multiple contracts for waste-to-energy projects.

"Most SCO members are naturally endowed with abundant solar, wind, and hydro resources, offering immense development potential," said Lei Wentao, CEO of China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund.

China, as a world leader in green-energy technology and equipment manufacturing, seeks to partner with domestic and international multinationals to scale its best practices, offering experience for SCO countries, Lei said.

SCO members now account for nearly half of the world's population, a quarter of its land area, and a quarter of global GDP. "When a large representation of humanity decides to do something, it has implications for the entire world," Kain said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)