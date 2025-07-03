SCO transport ministers pledge strengthened regional connectivity

Xinhua) 08:43, July 03, 2025

The 12th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Transport is held in north China's Tianjin, July 2, 2025. The meeting was held on Wednesday in Tianjin Municipality, with SCO transport ministers agreeing to strengthen regional connectivity. During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding on the joint construction of "Silk Road Stations" was signed among the transport sectors of the SCO member states. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The 12th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Transport was held on Wednesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, with SCO transport ministers agreeing to strengthen regional connectivity.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding on the joint construction of "Silk Road Stations" was signed among the transport sectors of the SCO member states.

China's Minister of Transport Liu Wei said that the proposed Silk Road Stations will offer essential facilities such as parking, rest areas and hot water for international freight drivers across SCO regions.

The initiative addresses critical infrastructure gaps along rapidly expanding trade corridors, where insufficient rest stops and maintenance facilities have contributed to driver fatigue and logistical inefficiencies amid rising cross-border passenger and cargo flows.

The meeting gathered transport authorities from Pakistan, Mongolia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Participants also held in-depth discussions on accelerating cooperation on projects such as advancing the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express and implementing electronic permits for international road transport.

