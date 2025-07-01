SCO digital economy forum to be held in China, highlighting cooperation

Xinhua) 09:35, July 01, 2025

TIANJIN, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Forum will be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from July 10 to 11, its organizers announced on Monday.

Themed "New Bonds in the Digital Economy, New Horizons for Cooperation," the forum aims to expand new development space for the SCO and ensure digital dividends benefit people across the region.

Over 600 participants from China and abroad will discuss data circulation and trade, industrial digitalization, digital infrastructure, AI applications, smart cities, and digital talent development -- key areas of common interest to SCO members.

The event is co-organized by the National Data Administration (NDA) and the Tianjin municipal government.

Speaking at a press conference, Yu Ying, deputy director of the NDA, said that China places great importance on international cooperation on the digital economy.

Since the establishment of the NDA in October 2023, China has signed memorandums of understanding on digital economy cooperation with 26 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Hungary, Nigeria and Malaysia.

China has achieved positive progress in developing the digital economy in recent years, with the added value of its core digital economy industries accounting for about 10 percent of its GDP by the end of 2024, Yu said.

