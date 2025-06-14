SCO members discuss sci-tech cooperation

June 14, 2025

CHENGDU, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed sci-tech collaboration during a meeting in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday.

During the ninth science ministers' meeting of the SCO, science ministers and other representatives of SCO member states reviewed the organization's innovation cooperation plans and discussed progress in multilateral research projects. They exchanged views on national sci-tech development policies and cooperative initiatives.

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun said that SCO members have continuously strengthened cooperation on sci-tech innovation, making great contributions to regional peace, stability and development.

Yin described the ministerial meeting as a key platform to strengthen cooperation mechanisms and jointly address global sci-tech governance issues. He expressed China's hopes to advance practical cooperation for sustainable development and improve public welfare across SCO member states.

The participants agreed to hold the 10th SCO science ministers' meeting in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

