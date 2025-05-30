China invites SCO member states to jointly build AI application center

TIANJIN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China has invited member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to work together to build an AI application center, according to a plan unveiled on Thursday at the 2025 China-SCO AI cooperation forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The China-SCO Member States AI Application Cooperation Center Construction Plan also proposes such goals as talent cultivation, enhanced industrial cooperation, and improved cooperation on the provision of open-source services.

Themed "Intelligence Converges in China, Wisdom Benefits SCO," the forum aims to boost practical AI development and governance cooperation between China and SCO member states.

Huang Ru, an official of China's National Development and Reform Commission, remarked at the forum that accelerating cooperation on AI technology and application will invigorate the SCO's economic and social development, advancing inclusive global development and serving as a bridge to span the global digital divide.

China stands ready to collaborate with other SCO member states to consistently uphold the "Shanghai Spirit" and enhance joint efforts to promote the beneficial, secure and equitable development of AI, Huang added.

