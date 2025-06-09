SCO member states youth innovation and entrepreneurship competition held in E China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:12, June 09, 2025

A contestant from China attends a roadshow during the final of the 4th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Member States Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2025. The final was held here on Sunday, with 18 groups and projects from 9 countries attending. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A judge asks the contestant a question during the final of the 4th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Member States Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2025. The final was held here on Sunday, with 18 groups and projects from 9 countries attending. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A contestant from Belarus attends a roadshow during the final of the 4th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Member States Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2025. The final was held here on Sunday, with 18 groups and projects from 9 countries attending. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Contestants are pictured during the final of the 4th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Member States Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 8, 2025. The final was held here on Sunday, with 18 groups and projects from 9 countries attending. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)