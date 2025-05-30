China, SCO countries expand cooperation in AI applications

Xinhua) 17:00, May 30, 2025

TIANJIN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- It's soybean planting season in Russia. Across vast farmlands in Ussuriysk, agricultural machinery equipped with automatic navigation systems and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms developed by a Chinese company performs precise automated sowing.

"Chinese agricultural technology leads in innovation and intelligence. This product enables automatic turning and precise operation along preset routes, making it popular in the Russian market," said Dmitry Vladimirovich Banin, a local distributor.

This navigation system was displayed at the 2025 China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Forum held in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, drawing attendees from SCO countries.

The AI-themed forum aims to strengthen practical collaboration in AI development and governance among SCO member states.

"AI-powered agriculture is transforming the industry," said Yan Bingxin, senior engineer of Nongxin Tianjin Technology Co., Ltd., adding that the company has intensified R&D in smart agriculture and sold dozens of agricultural navigation systems to Russia.

As a strategic technology driving a new wave of scientific revolution, AI has seen comprehensive advancement in China. The country has established a robust AI industrial ecosystem with systematic capabilities.

More and more AI applications from China now benefit the development of SCO countries, including "vision-enabled" pool-cleaning robots, heavy-duty robots that can safely transport wind turbine blades, and advanced digital medical imaging diagnostics.

In Kazakhstan, an AI-powered pool-cleaning robot equipped with infrared and ultrasonic sensors navigates intelligently via mobile app control. "Users can monitor cleaning routes remotely, view real-time maps, and schedule sessions via Wi-Fi," said Yu Guoxing, overseas channel manager of Sublue Underwater AI Co., Ltd.

Kazakh distributor Vadim Vestev, impressed by their technology and intelligence, purchased 40 such robots. The products have gained traction in Russia and Tajikistan.

Heavy-duty automated guided vehicles produced by a Tianjin robot company, widely used in automotive manufacturing, metallurgy, and port logistics, are also popular in some SCO countries.

"Through Tianjin's talent initiatives, we have recruited Pakistani and Iranian graduates to boost our overseas trade, furthering China-SCO collaboration," said Kong Liang, vice general manager of Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd.

"China stands ready to collaborate with other SCO member states to promote the beneficial, secure, and equitable development of AI," said Huang Ru, a senior official at China's National Development and Reform Commission.

China has invited SCO member states to work together to build an AI application center for inclusive technological advancement, according to a plan unveiled on Thursday.

Participants expressed commitment to expanding AI application scenarios, advancing digital economy collaboration, and deepening open innovation to harness AI dividends for high-quality development.

"AI represents one of the fastest-growing cooperation areas within the SCO," said Oleg Kopelov, deputy secretary-general of the SCO. "We will enhance AI and digital infrastructure connectivity, improve AI ecosystems, foster industrial coordination, and strengthen academic exchanges and talent development within the SCO framework."

