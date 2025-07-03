Transport connectivity paves brighter way for more trade among SCO members

Xinhua) 15:00, July 03, 2025

TIANJIN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Since late June, 29 drivers from Kazakhstan have been participating in immersive training sessions in north China's Tianjin Municipality to master light-rail driving skills.

Held by Tianjin Rail Transit, the three-month program will provide technical solutions for equipment system installation and commissioning, extreme weather response, equipment procurement, and renovation for a light-rail line in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Rather than copying China's experience, the team studied Astana's local conditions and customized training programs and materials to meet its specific needs, said Wang Qingyong, a consulting manager with Tianjin Rail Transit.

"To enhance connectivity, we not only need to deepen infrastructure links but also promote closer ties between the peoples," said Wu Bingjun, chairman of the Tianjin company.

Transportation has always been a leading area for cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Senior Officials' Meeting of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum and the 12th meeting of the SCO Ministers of Transport were held in Tianjin, where officials from different countries provided new insights into promoting regional transport connectivity.

Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, said at the forum that "we aim to develop a sustainable, efficient transportation system that delivers high-quality services while incorporating cutting-edge technologies contributed by all participating countries, including China."

Multiple transportation corridors have opened shipping channels and added trade routes for SCO countries, serving as new engines for industrial and economic development.

On June 30, Beijing's first cross-Caspian Sea China-Europe freight service to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, was launched. The route employs a rail-sea-rail multimodal transport system, covering more than 8,000 km and reducing the transit time from approximately 50 days to around 15.

"The launch of this train has established a more convenient and efficient international logistics channel, and will significantly promote trade between China and other countries and regions like Azerbaijan," said Wang Dong with China Railway Beijing Group's logistics center.

Last year, Azerbaijan received over 350 trains from Chinese cities as part of the China-Europe freight train service. This service continuously drives the upgrade and expansion of trade corridors, said Fariz Aliyev, head of the transport policy department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The China-Europe Railway Express exemplifies the growing transport connectivity between China and the SCO member states. According to the Ministry of Transport, in 2024, a total of 19,000 China Railway Express trains passed through SCO countries and regions, representing a 10.7 percent year-on-year increase, as the regional connectivity network becomes more intertwined.

Li Yang, China's vice minister of transport, said that China will continue to engage with the world and keep up with the times, promoting global transport cooperation, offering new opportunities through its development, and continuously fostering global transport collaboration based on mutual consultation, joint construction, and shared benefits.

In 2024, trade between China and SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners reached a record 890 billion U.S. dollars, and the total stock of various investments has exceeded 140 billion dollars, with the value of newly signed engineering contracts surpassing 1 trillion dollars and a cumulative turnover of over 680 billion dollars.

