View of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block

Xinhua) 08:52, July 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People are seen at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin, July 13, 2025. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People are seen at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin, July 12, 2025. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Cross-talk performers are seen at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin, July 12, 2025. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A child is seen at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin, July 13, 2025. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People watch artworks at an exhibition held at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin, July 13, 2025. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People choose commodities at a store of the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts Art Block in north China's Tianjin, July 12, 2025. The art block, which opened to the public recently, was built with the support of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts. It is Tianjin's first urban renewal program which combines distinct four functions in one: urban block, community, scenic area, as well as campus. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

