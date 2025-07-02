Senior Official's Meeting of Global Sustainable Transport Forum opens in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:59, July 02, 2025

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the Senior Official's Meeting of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Senior Official's Meeting of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum held in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

