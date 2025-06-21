Tianjin boosts marine equipment industry with automation and intelligence

Xinhua) 10:45, June 21, 2025

This photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows an interior view of the intelligent storage center of Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member inspects the operation of a robot intelligent welding system at Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2025. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows an interior view of an intelligent workshop of Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member operates a welding robot at the pipe-making workshop of Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2025. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows a new type of robot intelligent welding system doing welding tests at Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2025 shows a view of Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member operates an equipment at Tianjin intelligent manufacturing base of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2025. As a national manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has been making efforts in recent years to make leading enterprises play a role in improving and upgrading of the marine equipment industry. Relevant enterprises have realized transformation towards high-end, intelligent and greening development through upgrading their automated equipment and renovating their intelligent workshops. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

