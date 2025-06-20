Tianjin Port pursues full-process automation in N China

Xinhua) 10:08, June 20, 2025

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows smart transport robots at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

At present, the port has realized full coverage of intelligent operation for its container and bulk terminals. The automation rate of large container equipment has exceeded 88 percent, while the average operation efficiency has improved by 15 percent. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A smart transport robot moves at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a smart transport robot delivering cargos at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows smart transport robots at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows an automated quay crane lifting containers at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

Staff members monitor the operation of a container terminal at an intelligent control center of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

Staff members work at in an intelligent power control center at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

A staff member of an intelligent centralized control center remotely controls a stacker at a terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 19, 2025. Tianjin Port has been pursuing full-process automation in recent years in an effort to build a smart and green hub port.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)