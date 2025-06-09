Night view of Tianjin

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows cruise ships sailing on the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. Tianjin has upgraded the lighting facilities of 216 buildings, 13 bridges, 8.2 kilometers of riverbanks and 7 docks along the Haihe River since the beginning of this year. The landscape lighting along the river has been greatly improved, outlining a distinctive night view of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 5, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River near the Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin. Tianjin has upgraded the lighting facilities of 216 buildings, 13 bridges, 8.2 kilometers of riverbanks and 7 docks along the Haihe River since the beginning of this year. The landscape lighting along the river has been greatly improved, outlining a distinctive night view of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on June 6, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River near the "Tianjin Eye" ferris wheel in north China's Tianjin. Tianjin has upgraded the lighting facilities of 216 buildings, 13 bridges, 8.2 kilometers of riverbanks and 7 docks along the Haihe River since the beginning of this year. The landscape lighting along the river has been greatly improved, outlining a distinctive night view of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

