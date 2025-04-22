Digital technology-based companies thrive in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:32, April 22, 2025

A staff member introduces a monitor software applied for industrial production at a software company in Tianjin, north China, April 18, 2025. In recent years, a batch of digital technology-based companies have fostered their development at a digital economy industrial park in Tianjin, injecting impetus into the high-quality development of local economy. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member shows AI products applied for education field at Tianjin branch of iFLYTEK in Tianjin, north China, April 18, 2025. In recent years, a batch of digital technology-based companies have fostered their development at a digital economy industrial park in Tianjin, injecting impetus into the high-quality development of local economy. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member shows a millimeter-wave sign monitor which can be checked on cellphone at Tianjin Xiaocheng Group Co., Ltd in Tianjin, north China, April 18, 2025. In recent years, a batch of digital technology-based companies have fostered their development at a digital economy industrial park in Tianjin, injecting impetus into the high-quality development of local economy. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member shows a multi-language AI real-time translation system with transparent screen at Tianjin branch of iFLYTEK in Tianjin, north China, April 18, 2025. In recent years, a batch of digital technology-based companies have fostered their development at a digital economy industrial park in Tianjin, injecting impetus into the high-quality development of local economy. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

