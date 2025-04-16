Embodied intelligence revolutionizes future of health consumption in China

In the rapidly evolving landscape of health consumption, China is embracing the transformative power of "embodied intelligence." From AI-driven glucose monitors predicting blood sugar trends and generating personalized dietary plans, to smart mattresses detecting apnea risks, adjusting sleep posture and activating air purification systems before snoring begins, the integration of AI into daily health routines is set to revolutionize the way people care for themselves.

Recently, China released a plan on special initiatives to boost consumption, with a special focus on launching health consumption initiatives. With strong policy support, health consumption has gained significant momentum. Local governments in the country are rapidly driving the development of new quality productive forces, particularly embodied intelligence, creating a fertile ground for the growth of the healthcare industry.

A nursing assistant demonstrates how to play Chinese chess with a robot, teaching senior residents at a nursing home in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Beijing has made bold moves, unveiling a three-year action plan for embodied intelligence innovation and industrial growth, and aiming to foster a 100-billion-yuan industrial cluster. The city also launched "Huisi Kaiwu," the world's first universal embodied artificial intelligence (AI) platform that supports multiple body types and scenarios, and hosted the China Embodied AI Conference.

In tandem with these governmental efforts, Chinese consumers are increasingly focused on their health, reflecting a profound societal shift toward proactive wellness management. A McKinsey survey revealed that, among respondents, 62 percent of Chinese consumers prioritize health in their daily lives - surpassing the United States (41 percent) and the United Kingdom (29 percent).

Meanwhile, consumer demand in China is shifting from simply acquiring products to seeking an enhanced quality of life, with individuals increasingly looking for personalized, tailored health solutions. A notable example is the rising demand for assistive technology. People with mobility challenges eagerly await the mass production of hip-assist exoskeleton equipment, highlighting a market gap and the pressing need for innovative solutions.

In Shapingba district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality, technicians from a local company are testing and fine-tuning the software system of a smart, unobtrusive monitoring mattress designed for in-home elderly care. (People's Daily Online/Sun Kaifang)

This shift is not limited to younger consumers - businesses once assumed that tech-savvy millennials were the primary adopters of new health technologies. However, surveys reveal that elderly consumers are also highly engaged in health management, with many scrutinizing nutrition labels and tracking their calories.

Statistics from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics show that over 80 percent of senior respondents are willing to use smart devices, particularly for health purposes. This presents a significant opportunity for companies to refine their offerings, catering to this growing demographic by creating enhanced scenarios and experiences.

Success in this evolving market often requires rethinking traditional business models. Consider the case of Linjia village in east China's Shandong province, where the local "Zhushan ecological valley" has tapped into the burgeoning wellness tourism trend. The village's hotel wellness cabins - priced at over 1,000 yuan ($136.2) per night - are in high demand, and forest yoga classes attract urbanites willing to pay for a rejuvenating experience. Even the village's strontium-rich mineral water, sourced from deep underground, is selling effortlessly.

At Bishan Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, a medical staff member assists patients in experiencing a naked-eye 3D educational video featuring an AI-powered digital doctor. (People's Daily Online/Hu Yuejian)

This success goes beyond selling picturesque landscapes - it's about selling health. By aligning itself with the wellness agriculture movement, the village has tapped into the thriving health consumption trend, positioning itself at the forefront of this growing market.

As Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of French food group Danone, remarked at the China Development Forum 2025, China's transition from "eating enough" to "eating well and healthily" reflects the country's broader economic aspirations and its pursuit of a better life. This just echoes the global confidence in China's burgeoning health consumption market.

By integrating digital intelligence, accelerating industrial growth, and enhancing consumer experiences, China's health consumption sector is set for expansive growth and a dynamic future.

