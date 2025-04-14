China International Consumer Products Expo unveils tech-driven future

Xinhua) 11:18, April 14, 2025

HAIKOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies into daily life is taking center stage at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in south China's Haikou City, painting a vivid picture of a smarter, more interconnected future.

Slated from April 13 to 18, this year's expo features dedicated exhibition zones for groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude economy for the first time.

Tech giants like Huawei and China Mobile are showcasing futuristic solutions. Huawei's HarmonyOS ecosystem demonstrates cross-device synergy across "people, vehicles, and homes," featuring AI-powered eye-tracking technology for hands-free e-book navigation.

China Mobile's smart home ecosystem includes quadruped robotic companions for elderly care and AI-driven home security systems.

"AI is accelerating its integration into everyday scenarios. The expo is undoubtedly a major platform to showcase these advances," said Zhan Wenyu, vice president of AI company iFLYTEK, which has participated in the expo for five consecutive years.

The expo's dedicated AI zone displays humanoid robots capable of complex tasks, such as dancing in traditional local Li ethnic brocade costumes or handling delicate objects.

Tesla's latest humanoid robot boasts enhanced mobility and tactile sensitivity, while the Ti5 Robot unveils breakthroughs in electric drive technology with lightweight joint modules and smart dexterous hands.

Health and wellness technologies also claim a prominent spotlight. Continuous glucose monitors and light therapy glasses under various brands further spotlight the fusion of tech and well-being, while brain-computer interfaces highlight advancements in medical accessibility. Companies like SenseTime and Asus are presenting smart health ecosystems at the event.

Brands like OSIM and Ogawa have debuted AI massage robots. Air Nutri Solution Inc., a Vancouver-based non-medicinal sleep solutions provider, introduces its "deep sleep cabin," which uses charged particle waves to create immersive rest environments.

The OSIM sees the expo as a key platform for engaging in meaningful conversations with global consumers, said Lin Xiaohui, deputy general manager of brand management and marketing of OSIM North Asia.

Making its debut this year, the low-altitude economy zone showcases electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flying cars, and drones.

Autonomous vehicles served expo attendees, offering driverless shuttles and cleaning services around key venues, providing a glimpse into smart city logistics.

United Aircraft brought the TD550, which obtained the first type certificate for unmanned helicopters in China, to the exhibition. "China is entering an era of rapid development of the low-altitude economy," said Zhou Xiaoyue, director of the firm's public relations.

"The Hainan Free Trade Port provides unprecedented opportunities for the innovation of the drone industry," Zhou said, adding that the firm will work with global partners through the expo platform to promote the industrial implementation of the low-altitude economy.

