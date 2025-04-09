346 generative AI services filed with Cyberspace Administration of China

Xinhua) 09:21, April 09, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 346 generative artificial intelligence (AI) services had been filed with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) as of March 31, according to a statement released by the Chinese internet regulator on Tuesday.

According to the CAC, providers of generative AI services that possess attributes of public opinion influence or the capacity for social mobilization may complete filing or registration procedures through their local cyberspace authorities.

The generative AI services that have completed filing include DeepSeek and Baidu's Ernie Bot, as shown on the CAC's website.

The CAC requires that generative AI applications or features that have already been launched must indicate the AI model names and their filing numbers or launch registration numbers in a prominent location or on the product details page.

The CAC and several other authorities jointly released the Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services in July 2023 to promote the regulation of the application of generative AI. The measures came into effect on August 15, 2023.

