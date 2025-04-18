China holds AI education forum on responsible technology integration

Xinhua) 13:34, April 18, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The China Public Diplomacy Association on Wednesday hosted an AI-themed salon that featured a keynote speech by Lionel M. Ni, the founding president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), which was followed by an interactive session with Chinese and foreign journalists.

The event highlighted how advanced AI models like DeepSeek are transforming knowledge acquisition and content creation. These systems can rapidly process vast amounts of literature, generate high-quality summaries and research papers, and produce multimedia content such as images and videos, enabling users to create diverse materials on demand.

Lionel M. Ni stressed that higher education institutions should pay close attention to AI's impact on the education sector. "The responsible use of AI within legal frameworks should be encouraged," he said, citing the technology's irreversible integration into modern education.

Faculty members at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) are encouraged to incorporate AI into curricula, leveraging its capabilities to enhance pedagogy. "AI won't replace humans, but professionals leveraging AI will outpace those who do not -- this is inevitable," Ni cautioned.

As AI capabilities continue to advance at a remarkable pace, the event also underscored the need for balanced approaches to its development that harness the technology's benefits while conscientiously managing fundamental concerns like computational efficiency and privacy safeguards.

