Key construction projects boost capacity of Tianjin Port

Xinhua) 08:46, April 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows a cargo ship navigating at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- In 2025, the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd. will undertake 21 key construction projects in areas including terminal upgrading, yard expansion and reconstruction, and waterway capacity enhancement, with a total investment of approximately 19.5 billion yuan (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, Tianjin Port has accelerated the advancement of a series of key infrastructure projects, aiming to further improve its service capabilities and to establish a high-level maritime gateway.

Workers look at design blueprints at the construction site of a vehicle logistics yard of the international ro-ro terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A worker works at the construction site of a new grain silo project of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows the construction site of a road extension project at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows the construction site of a vehicle logistics yard of the international ro-ro terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Workers adjust terminal equipment at the intelligent control center of Tianjin Port Second Container Terminal in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Workers work at the construction site of a vehicle logistics yard of the international ro-ro terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

