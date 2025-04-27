Key construction projects boost capacity of Tianjin Port
An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows a cargo ship navigating at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
TIANJIN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- In 2025, the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd. will undertake 21 key construction projects in areas including terminal upgrading, yard expansion and reconstruction, and waterway capacity enhancement, with a total investment of approximately 19.5 billion yuan (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars).
In recent years, Tianjin Port has accelerated the advancement of a series of key infrastructure projects, aiming to further improve its service capabilities and to establish a high-level maritime gateway.
Workers look at design blueprints at the construction site of a vehicle logistics yard of the international ro-ro terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A worker works at the construction site of a new grain silo project of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows the construction site of a road extension project at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows the construction site of a vehicle logistics yard of the international ro-ro terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Workers adjust terminal equipment at the intelligent control center of Tianjin Port Second Container Terminal in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Workers work at the construction site of a vehicle logistics yard of the international ro-ro terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows a cargo ship navigating at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
