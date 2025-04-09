We Are China

N China's Tianjin Port sees rising container throughput in Q1 of 2025

Xinhua) 08:10, April 09, 2025

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows a view of a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Port handled over 5.71 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in the first quarter of 2025, up 5.6 percent year on year. The port saw its cargo throughput reach 119 million tonnes during the period, up 1.4 percent year on year.

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows a cargo ship docking at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows containers at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Trucks carrying containers are pictured at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows cargo ships at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Workers check a piece of equipment at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

