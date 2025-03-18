Cultural week event held at Nezha town in China's Tianjin

Visitors select pastries at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025. Recently, Nezha town in Tianjin hosts a cultural week event, featuring a range of activities centered around the theme of Nezha and other traditional cultural elements. The event included performances, interactive parades, and lantern night tours, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.

Originally the site of the Tianjin Bohai Radio Factory, Nezha town has undergone a transformation as part of Tianjin's urban renewal initiatives. The revitalized site integrates existing resources with traditional cultural elements, injecting new vitality into the high-quality development of local economy. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A child selects Nezha-style headpieces at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025.

A band performs at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025.

Visitors watch performances at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025.

Visitors select Nezha-themed souvenirs at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025.

Visitors pose for a photo with Nezha-themed lanterns at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025.

Visitors watch performances at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 16, 2025.

An actress dressed in Nezha costumes performs at Nezha town in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2025.

