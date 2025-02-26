We Are China

In pics: China's Tianjin welcomes its first visiting cruise ship of 2025

Xinhua) 08:50, February 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows the cruise ship "Europa 2" berthing at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin International Cruise Home Port welcomed its first visiting cruise ship of this year on Tuesday, "Europa 2", carrying more than 460 passengers from Germany, Australia, Austria and other countries and regions.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows the cruise ship "Europa 2" entering Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreign tourists line up for entry process at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreign tourists take a shuttle bus at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port to visit Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreign tourists arrive for their entry process in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

