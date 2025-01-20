Children's temple fair kicks off in Tianjin
Adults and children pose for photos during a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Children write Spring Festival couplets during a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Adults and children attend a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Children experience paper-cutting during a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
