Children's temple fair kicks off in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:48, January 20, 2025

Adults and children pose for photos during a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Children write Spring Festival couplets during a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Adults and children attend a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Children experience paper-cutting during a children's temple fair at the Youth and Children's Center in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. The three-day children's event kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year by showcasing intangible cultural heritage folklore, performances and traditional food. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

