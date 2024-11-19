Thousands of seagulls seen flying above Haihe River in north China's Tianjin
Seagulls fly above the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 19, 2024. Thousands of seagulls have recently flocked to an obsolete dock by the Haihe River, turning it into a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
People view seagulls by the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 19, 2024. Thousands of seagulls have recently flocked to an obsolete dock by the Haihe River, turning it into a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A tourist poses for photos by the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 19, 2024. Thousands of seagulls have recently flocked to an obsolete dock by the Haihe River, turning it into a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
